April 17, 2026 4:12 PM हिंदी

‘Undekhi: The Final Battle’ trailer introduces Gautam Rode to show’s world, to drop on OTT on May 1

‘Undekhi: The Final Battle’ trailer introduces Gautam Rode to show’s world, to drop on OTT on May 1

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Undekhi: The Final Battle’ was unveiled on Friday. It introduces the character of Gautam Rode to the franchise’s volatile world.

The trailer teases a storm of secrets and revenge as it shows Papaji (played by Harsh Chhaya) rising to try and reclaim power, while Rinku Atwal (played by Surya Sharma), broken and driven by loss, spirals deeper into vengeance.

Talking about joining the show, Gautam Rode said, “It is incredibly exciting to join a franchise as successful and loved as ‘Undekhi’ on Sony LIV. I’ve followed its journey over the last three seasons, and the way it has redefined the thriller genre in India is truly commendable. While I await the audience’s reaction to my character, I promise his entry is going to be a pivotal moment in the season. I’m happy to be part of such a stellar cast and can’t wait for the audience to see how the pieces of the puzzle come together”.

The series also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Ankur Rathee.

Surya Sharma, who is reprising the role of Rinku Atwal, said, "Returning to ‘Undekhi’ feels like coming home, but this season hits differently. Rinku is broken, searching for answers, and driven by pain. He’s a wounded lion in a world ruled by greed and violence. I’m incredibly grateful for the love the audience has shown, and I can’t wait for them to witness the storm that hits their screens this May”.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla.

‘Undekhi: The Final Battle’ is set to stream on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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