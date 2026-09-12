September 12, 2026 4:39 PM हिंदी

Sandeepa Dhar reveals why stepping into comedy was initially challenging for her

Sandeepa Dhar reveals why stepping into comedy was initially challenging for her

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Sandeepa Dhar, who explored a new dimension with the recently released OTT drama, 'Chumbak', revealed why stepping into comedy was initially challenging for her as an actor.

While speaking exclusively to IANS, Sandeepa shared that comedy is the toughest thing to deliver on screen.

"Actually, I am very scared of comedy because it's one of the toughest things to do. I have experience doing dramatic and emotional scenes."

Sandeepa added that, according to her, 'Chumbak', was the best time to step into the genre, as the Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia duo always ends up creating something memorable.

She told IANS, "But I think there couldn't have been a better time to try comedy, because the combination of JD and Aatish and the kind of world they create, the kind of characters they write, I think there couldn't have been a funnier show to make a debut in. So I am glad that I got this opportunity. Netflix backed this show and is showing it worldwide. Today we are trending on Netflix at number one. So I think it was a good decision."

Another member of the core cast of 'Chumbak ’, Amyra Dastur, revealed that she almost missed out on the show due to her former manager.

Talking exclusively with IANS, Amyra recalled, “So mine is actually a very funny story because my former manager didn't tell me about this audition. Then I got to know that the casting process is underway for this part, and being a Parsi, I felt that I would be the perfect fit for the part because the show features the premise of the Parsi community”.

“I remember, I messaged Jogi sir myself, our casting director and I said, ‘I heard you're auditioning for a series and it's a Parsi character. So, why haven't you called me?’ And he said, ‘We had already reached out to you but then you only said no’. I was like, ‘Oh no, I'll come and audition’. And yeah, I auditioned for him, luckily it worked out and even the makers told me that he thought I wasn’t interested in the project," she further went on to add.

--IANS

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