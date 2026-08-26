New mom Karishma Tanna shares her postpartum routine, reveals what supports her milk supply

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna gave a glimpse into her postpartum care routine. She shared details about how she is taking care of herself while adjusting to motherhood.

Taking to Instagram, the new mommy shared that her days currently revolve around nourishing, healing and pumping. Karishma also spoke about the importance of staying hydrated and following a routine that supports her recovery after childbirth. She further revealed that hot and cold compresses have been helpful for her during this phase. She also mentioned using a belly support belt as part of her postpartum routine.

Sharing a series of pictures, the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress wrote, “Sharing a little glimpse of my postpartum care routine—what I eat and drink to support my milk supply, how I care for sore nipples, ease my back pain and keep myself hydrated through the day. Lately, this is what my days look like…nourishing, healing, pumping and repeating.”

“Also hot and cold compresses are also very very helpful and important And please wear the belly support belt everyday . I am wearing it too Details of everything in the caption. Let me know if these tips are helpful Mommies.”

The first image shows Karishma flaunting her radiant smile as she poses for the camera. The next one shows a cup of shatavari powder mixed with hot water, which she uses to support milk production. She also shared Hira bol edible gums for back pain, along with mukhwas for digestion and to help prevent gas. Other images featured dried coconut, hydrating drinks, and saunf, jeera and ajwain water. Karishma also included pictures of a manual and an electric breast pump, as well as nipple cream.

Yesterday, Karishma Tanna revisited a special moment from her pregnancy journey. The ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’ actress shared a throwback picture from a photoshoot taken when she was one month pregnant. Recalling that time, Karishma revealed that she was quietly carrying what she described as “the most beautiful secret” while preparing for a new chapter in her life.

For the unversed, Karishma Tanna and her husband, Varun Bangera, became parents to their first child, a baby boy, on July 29, 2026.

--IANS

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