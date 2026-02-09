New guard, new grades: BCCI contracts signal Indian cricket’s big shift

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Indian cricket just got a glimpse of its future — and it’s wearing fresh names at the top.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s 2025–26 annual player contracts aren’t just about retainers and grades. They tell a bigger story: a generational handover is well and truly underway.

For years, Indian cricket revolved around the twin pillars of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Now, while both remain centrally contracted, their move to Grade B underlines a shift from automatic leadership status to experienced support roles.

Taking their place in Grade A are: Shubman Gill – Now officially seen as the face of India’s batting future. Jasprit Bumrah – Still the attack leader and the only fast bowler in the top tier. Ravindra Jadeja – The ever-reliable three-dimensional asset

Gill’s promotion feels symbolic. The stylish opener has moved from “promising” to “pillar,” and the board has stamped that belief in ink.

Bumrah’s presence in the top bracket once again proves India’s pace plans still orbit around his fitness and skill. Jadeja, meanwhile, continues to be cricket’s ultimate utility cricketer — bat, ball, field, all elite.

Being in Grade B doesn’t diminish the stature of Kohli or Rohit — it redefines it.

They now sit alongside key multi-format players like: KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant.

This tier now looks like the experienced engine room — players who can still win matches but are no longer the long-term blueprint.

The longest list belongs to Grade C, and that’s exactly how selectors want it.

Names like Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Arshdeep Singh highlight India’s growing white-ball depth, while youngsters such as Dhruv Jurel and Sai Sudharsan are being groomed as the next long-term investments.

This isn’t just a backup pool anymore — it’s a parallel production line.

Women’s contracts: Stability at the top, surge below

In the women’s setup, the leadership core remains solid in Grade A: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma.

But what stands out is the expanding middle tier. Players like Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh reflect India’s aggressive, fearless new batting identity, while several new names entering the contract list show how quickly the women’s talent pool is widening.

This is less about transition and more about rapid expansion.

This year’s list isn’t just administrative — it’s directional. India is planning beyond legends. Youth is no longer “emerging,” it’s “established”. Depth is now a strategy, not a luxury

The message from the BCCI is crystal clear: the next Indian era isn’t coming.

It’s already here.

--IANS

cs/