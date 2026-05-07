‘Operation Sindoor: 100 Sarvshreshth Kavitayen’ anthology released at IGNCA

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a significant literary gathering took place at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in Delhi.

This dignified gathering served as the backdrop for the official unveiling of a new anthology titled “Operation Sindoor: 100 Sarvshreshth Kavitayen”.

The volume, which was edited by the renowned author Dr Harish Chandra Burnwal and published by the prestigious publishing house Prabhat Prakashan, was released by Ram Bahadur Rai, the President of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, who also presided over the day’s proceedings.

The event was attended by an array of distinguished guests from various professional spheres, including former Army officer Colonel Pradeep Khare and Saeed Ansari, the Executive Editor and Anchor at Aaj Tak.

They were joined by senior satirical poet Sudeep Bhola and the celebrated poet and State Information Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, Virendra Vats.

While releasing the book, Chief Guest Ram Bahadur Rai lauded the unwavering creative spirit of Dr Harish Chandra Burnwal, noting his consistent engagement in meaningful literary work.

In a notable moment of his address, Rai cited insights from an American defence expert to remark that Operation Sindoor has not truly concluded and could see a resurgence at any moment.

He suggested that the poets who participated in the initial competition would likely find further opportunities to document these events through their verses in the future.

The guest speakers shared deep reflections on the cultural and historical weight of the collection.

Colonel Pradeep Khare described the anthology as a vivid and essential document that celebrates national valour.

He spoke with pride about the gallantry of the Indian Army, asserting that the swift destruction of nine terrorist and military targets in just twenty-five minutes created a historical impact that would be remembered for centuries.

Similarly, Saeed Ansari highlighted Prabhat Prakashan's role in fostering a spirit of nationalism.

He shared a personal connection to the work, mentioning that he had encountered many of the featured poems during the pre-publication phase.

Ansari also extended high praise to Dr Burnwal for his compassionate treatment of the literary community, particularly his decision to honour poets who did not win main prizes with certificates and honorariums.

During his introduction of the book, Dr Harish Chandra Burnwal explained that the project originated from a competition organised by HB Poetry, which saw enthusiastic participation from 361 poets across the country.

He noted that the collaboration between HB Poetry and Prabhat Prakashan enabled a single platform where the works of 100 distinguished and emerging poets could be preserved.

The ceremony reached a stirring climax as several prominent poets recited their compositions, filling the auditorium with patriotic fervour.

The event concluded with the felicitation of over eighty poets from different regions of India, marking a successful convergence of literature, journalism, and the arts.

--IANS

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