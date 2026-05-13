May 13, 2026 11:51 PM हिंदी

Netanyahu’s secret UAE visit signals major diplomatic shift amid Operation Roaring Lion

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 1, 2026. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the Israeli air force is striking Tehran with

Jerusalem/Abu Dhabi, May 13 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates during the ongoing Operation Roaring Lion, holding high-level talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in what officials are describing as a “historic breakthrough” in bilateral relations.​

The development was first disclosed through a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office late on Wednesday night. ​

Shortly afterwards, the official social media account of the Israeli Prime Minister claimed that the visit had opened a new chapter in ties between the two nations amid heightened regional tensions.​

While details of the discussions remain closely guarded, diplomatic observers believe the meeting could carry significant strategic implications for the Middle East, particularly against the backdrop of the military operation known as Operation Roaring Lion. ​

The timing of the visit has triggered intense speculation among regional analysts, many of whom see it as an indication of deeper security and political coordination between Israel and key Gulf nations.

​The UAE has, over the past few years, emerged as one of Israel’s most important regional partners following the normalisation agreements signed under the Abraham Accords. Trade, technology cooperation, tourism and intelligence-sharing between the two countries have steadily expanded despite periodic unrest across the region.

​However, Netanyahu’s reported secret trip suggests that discussions may have moved beyond routine diplomatic engagement.

Sources familiar with regional affairs suggest the talks may have focused on security coordination, regional stability, economic partnerships and the evolving geopolitical landscape in West Asia.

​Neither the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office nor Emirati authorities have yet released photographs or an official joint statement from the meeting, further adding to the secrecy surrounding the visit.

​Political commentators in Israel described the development as one of the most sensitive diplomatic moves undertaken by Netanyahu in recent months. In the UAE, officials have so far maintained silence, though regional media outlets are closely monitoring possible follow-up announcements.

​The visit comes at a time when the Middle East is witnessing rapidly shifting alliances, growing security concerns and renewed diplomatic engagement among regional powers.

--IANS

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