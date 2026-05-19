Salman Khan loses cool at paparazzi during hospital visit

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan lost his cool at the paparazzi stationed outside a hospital in the city.

On Tuesday, the actor was seen coming out of the Hinduja hospital in the Mahim area of the city when he was surrounded by the paparazzi.

As he walked towards his car, he took a step and firmly told the paparazzi to behave after which, they apologized and stopped filming the video. He told the paparazzi, "Pagal ho kya?".

However, it’s not yet confirmed as to whom the actor paid a visit at the hospital.

Earlier, Salman had assured his fans that he has plenty of attention from his vast social circle. The actor took to is X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which he said that his previous statement about loneliness was simply a musing, and not the reflection of something that he is dealing with in life.

He wrote, “Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha (Hey, I wasn't talking about myself). How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys,your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra (ungrateful person) ever”.

However, the actor then shared that sometimes his social battery runs out, and he just can’t deal with people. Hence, he prefers some “me time”.

“Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss… Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar (Sometimes I get bored of being around people, so I take some time off, that's it... This time, no photos, you guys turned it into breaking news, Mom is asking, ‘What happened, Beta?’ Chill guys)”, he added.

--IANS

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