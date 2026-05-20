May 20, 2026 5:44 AM हिंदी

Amaal Mallik accuses ‘mixed syndicate of egoistic humans’ for choking his growth in industry

Amaal Mallik accuses ‘mixed syndicate of egoistic humans’ for choking his growth in industry

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik has levelled serious allegations of lobbying against him by “a mixed syndicate of egoistic humans” in the industry.

The music composer recently took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a long note in which he spoke about tough working conditions, and hostility towards him by certain professionals in the industry.

He wrote, “My Dear #AMAALIANS 2019 to 2026 The big boys in powerful positions have got me out of more than 60 odd projects. 20 films toh maine khud hi mana kar diye as it was beneath me to work in those setups.. The musician in me wouldn't be able to respect himself. I still did my bit, and will always do my best to put music and shoot videos whenever possible for my fans, with or without the movies.. No regrets at all, it's their loss. But somehow it becomes a loss to my listeners & fans, and I'm sorry for that but I need to make it clear to all of you”.

He further mentioned that he has been trying his best for the last 8 years, with utmost sincerity & obviously some respectful terms & conditions of working but sadly it doesn't work for this place. He also shared that his inability to hide the truth about the industry and its workings has irked them even more, leading to pointless threats to him and his family.

He shared, “There are some very powerful set of people that don't want me to be part of their films or any film for a matter of fact, and it's not just labels, it's beyond that NOW, it's a mixed syndicate of egoistic humans. I will not name them today but their time will come someday and the lord above will show them their place. All of them are playing award worthy politics for almost 8 years now and that's why you hear less of my music in films”.

“I can't be part of a clout, a power setup, or be part of petty groupism. Even the NEPOTISM isn't working. So mujhe maaf karo..... Mera indie music suno (So forgive me..... Listen to my indie music). If a film song comes great, if not then don't fret”, he added.

--IANS

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