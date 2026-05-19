May 20, 2026 12:24 AM हिंदी

PM Modi arrives in Italy, scripting a new chapter in India-Italy Strategic Partnership

PM Modi arrives in Italy, scripting a new chapter in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership

Rome, May 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Rome on an official visit to Italy, stated the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

“Scripting a new chapter in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership,” the MEA said, highlighting the final leg of PM Modi’s official visit to five nations.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Rome on an official visit to Italy. He was warmly received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani of Italy,” said the MEA.

“Landed in Rome, Italy. I will be meeting President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and holding discussions with them. This visit will focus on how to boost India-Italy cooperation, especially focusing on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 will also be reviewed. I will also be visiting the Headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and strengthening India’s commitment to multilateralism as well as global food security,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi concluded his visit to Norway after participating in the third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo.

PM Modi had last visited Italy in June 2024 for the G7 Summit.

During the latest visit, he will call on the Italian President Sergio Mattarella and hold talks with Prime Minister Meloni.

"The visit takes place in the backdrop of a strong momentum in bilateral ties with both sides proactively implementing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a comprehensive road map for cooperation in various sectors including in bilateral trade which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025; boosting investment, which has recorded a cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025); defence and security; clean energy; innovation; science and technology; and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

“The Prime Minister’s upcoming visit will further deepen India’s partnership with Europe across sectors, particularly trade and investment ties in light of the recently concluded India-European Union Free Trade Agreement(FTA),” the MEA highlighted last week.

–IANS

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