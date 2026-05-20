Trump unveils ‘drone-proof’ White House ballroom

Washington, May 20 (IANS) US President Donald Trump described the new White House ballroom project as a “drone-proof” military-grade structure designed to protect the presidential complex, saying it would become “one of the most beautiful buildings” in Washington.

During an extensive walkthrough of the construction site with reporters, Trump said the ballroom was being funded by himself and private donors and would serve both ceremonial and national security purposes.

“This is a gift to the United States of America,” Trump said. “And more than a gift, it's going to be one of the most beautiful buildings that's ever been built in the country or in Washington, DC.”

Trump said the structure would include a reinforced roof capable of supporting military operations and advanced drone systems. “It’s drone proof,” he said. “And it’s meant for our military to be able to stay on it.”

He added that the roof would function as what he called a “drone port”.

“We call it a drone port; it's set up for unlimited numbers of drones,” Trump said.

According to Trump, the ballroom complex has been integrated with underground security infrastructure extending several stories below ground level.

“This goes down six stories deep,” he said while pointing toward the construction site. “They’re building a hospital. They’re building all sorts of research facilities.”

Trump repeatedly stressed that the ballroom itself would act as a protective shield for the underground facilities and military infrastructure.

“The ballroom becomes a shield for everything that you see right here,” he said. “Without that shield over the top of it, it's a shield that will totally protect what's downstairs.”

The President also described the building materials in detail, saying the structure would include “impenetrable steel” and four-inch-thick reinforced glass.

“The glass is approximately four inches thick,” Trump said. “And it can stop just about anything.”

He said all air conditioning and ventilation systems had been moved inside the structure for security reasons.

“We built it all inside the building, inside the case of the building, because we don't want to have anything having to do with air or air quality or any problems playing with the air,” he said.

Trump compared elements of the ballroom’s architecture to classical Greek and Roman styles and said the façade had been inspired partly by the US Supreme Court building.

“I always admired the façade of the Supreme Court,” he said. “What we're doing is something that you'll never see again.”

The President said the project was running ahead of schedule despite expanded military requirements.

“The only budget change would be that we doubled the size — at the request of the military,” Trump said.

He estimated that private donors and companies had contributed “close to $400 million” toward the project.

Trump also used the appearance to criticise previous administrations over infrastructure spending in Washington, including renovations to the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool.

He claimed the ballroom would address a longstanding logistical problem at the White House, where large events are often hosted in temporary tents on the South Lawn.

“The only way you can have an event is if you build a tent on the lawn,” Trump said. “And a tent does not do the job.”

The White House has historically relied on temporary event structures for large state functions, press dinners and ceremonial gatherings because of limited indoor capacity within the executive mansion complex.

--IANS

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