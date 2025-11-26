Netanyahu's office working on new date for visit, says Israeli PM has 'full confidence' in India's security under PM Modi

Jerusalem, Nov 25 (IANS) Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Tuesday debunked rumours that the Israeli Prime Minister had postponed his visit to India citing security issues following the recent blast in Delhi, near Red Fort.

In a post on X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that both countries are coordinating a new visit date and that Netanyahu has "full confidence" in India's security under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Israel's bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very strong. The PM has full confidence in India's security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date," the official account of the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel stated.

Certain reports in the Israeli media had cited that Netanyahu, who was slated to be in New Delhi in December on his first official visit to India since 2018 had postponed his trip over security concerns after the deadly terror attack in Delhi, earlier this month.

It was said that he is now expected to seek a new date next year "pending security assessments".

The Israeli PM on November 12 had offered his condolences to Prime Minister Modi and people of India over the deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort that had claimed several lives and injured dozens.

In a statement shared on X, Netanyahu called India and Israel ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths and emphasised that terror strikes will never shake the strong resolve of people from both countries.

"To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

"India and Israel are ancient civilizations that stand on eternal truths. Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies," it added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar had also offered his condolences to the people of India, including the families of the victims killed in the blast in Delhi while expressing Israel's support to India in its fight against terror.

"I extend my and Israel’s deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi. Wishing speedy recovery to the wounded. Israel stands with India in its fight against terror," Sa'ar had posted on X.

