Nepali leaders wish nation’s prosperity on New Year 2083

Kathmandu, April 14 (IANS) As Nepal celebrates the New Year 2083 Bikram Sambat (BS) on Tuesday, the country’s top leaders have wished for happiness, peace, and prosperity for the nation.

Unlike many other countries, Nepal’s government and private institutions conduct their activities based on the Bikram Sambat calendar, and the first day of the New Year usually falls in mid-April.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah began the greetings on the occasion with Sanskrit verses wishing happiness for all. “May happiness, health, and well-being prevail in all our lives. May there always be auspiciousness, freedom from obstacles, and relief from suffering,” he wrote on Facebook. “On this sacred occasion marking the beginning of the New Year 2083, I extend my heartfelt wishes for happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone.”

President Ram Chandra Paudel wished for peace, prosperity, good health, and happiness, urging Nepalis to review the past and make resolutions for future progress. In his message, the Head of State also highlighted the recent conclusion of the House of Representatives, which, according to him, provided an exit from the adverse situation the country had been facing.

The country had been facing an uncertain future following the Gen Z revolt in early September last year. The elections held on March 5 brought a new political force—the Rastriya Swatantra Party—into the driving seat of state affairs, and a new leader, Prime Minister Balendra Shah, took charge of the government.

“Through the HoR election, people have given a mandate to their representatives for the rule of law, sustainable peace, good governance, and social justice, reinforcing the federal democratic republic,” President Paudel said.

Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav also extended greetings, urging Nepalis to use the New Year as an occasion to cultivate positive thinking, discipline, and fraternity, while highlighting the need for collective resolve to address challenges in the economy, public health, environmental conservation, and climate change.

The year 2082 B.S. was forgettable for former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, as he was not only ousted from power but his party—Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) or CPN (UML) also performed poorly in the March 5 elections and was taken into custody for alleged homicidal crimes during the Gen Z movement in September last year. Oli, who is also facing investigation on money laundering charges, wrote on Facebook wishing the best for everyone.

“Success or failure, opportunity or challenge, weaknesses or achievements — 2082 has now become history,” he wrote. “Reflecting on the lessons of the past and looking ahead to the future, may the New Year 2083 create a meaningful synergy between ‘seasoned experience’ and ‘youthful energy’ for a secure and prosperous Nepal.”

On Monday, Nepal’s former king Gyanendra Shah also issued a message to the Nepali people on the occasion of the New Year 2083. He pointed out the instability Nepal has experienced over the past several years, which has pushed the country behind in terms of prosperity.

“We remained constantly engaged in experiments and the search for alternatives. As a result, our country has remained merely a laboratory,” he said, hinting at transitions from monarchy to republicanism and from a unitary to a federal system.

He also lauded the growing participation of the younger generation in Nepal’s politics following the March 5 elections, as the country’s legislative body—the House of Representatives—has witnessed a large number of young lawmakers.

“It is encouraging to see increasing participation of the younger generation in politics and state affairs. We believe that the involvement of educated, informed, technologically skilled, and enthusiastic individuals will contribute positively to nation-building,” the former monarch said.

--IANS

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