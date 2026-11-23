New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Visiting Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, with discussions held on further strengthening bilateral ties.

"The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Mr Balendra Shah paid a courtesy call on the President of India, H. E. Smt. Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi this afternoon. On the occasion, they exchanged views on further strengthening the cordial and friendly relations between Nepal and India," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

During the meeting, President Murmu said that the strong foundation of unique and multifaceted ties between India and Nepal is based on shared civilisational heritage and the deep cherished bonds between the people of both nations.

"Prime Minister of Nepal Rt. Hon’ble Mr. Balendra Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that the strong foundation of unique and multifaceted ties between the two countries is based on our shared civilizational heritage and the deep cherished bonds between our peoples," the Indian President's Secretariat wrote on X following the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Shah held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, with discussions focussed on giving further momentum to bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure, development partnership, connectivity, border management, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

During the meeting, Shah expressed gratitude to PM Modi for India’s humanitarian and technical support in the aftermath of the flash floods in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river system in August.

"PM Narendra Modi and PM of Nepal Rt. Hon’ble Mr. Balendra Shah held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues. Their engagement included detailed talks, a presentation on PM GatiShakti and a working lunch hosted in honour of the visiting dignitary. PM Shah conveyed his gratitude to PM Modi for India’s humanitarian and technical support in the aftermath of the flash floods in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river system in August 2026," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Both leaders adopted a 'Joint Vision for a Viksit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal', laying the roadmap for a future-oriented partnership and shaping a brighter future for India and Nepal.

"Discussions focused on giving further momentum to bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure, development partnership, connectivity, border management, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, while exploring new avenues in climate resilience, disaster mitigation and management, sports, start-ups, digital services, space and innovation," the MEA wrote on X.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were also present during the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, PM Shah paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi and wrote a message in the visitors’ book.

Earlier in the day, the Nepalese PM was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi warmly welcomed PM Shah upon his arrival at the venue.

PM Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day State Visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, welcomed him at the airport.

--IANS

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