Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut praised the blend of art and history during her visit to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, with her family.

Speaking to IANS, the ‘Queen’ actress expressed happiness over getting the opportunity to visit the historical monument with her family. She also appreciated the arrangements and described the experience as a matter of pride for the country.

“It is always a beautiful combination of art and history. I have been here before, and today I am fortunate to be here with my family. It is a wonderful event and a matter of pride for our country, which is called a wonder,” she said.

During her visit, the actress admired the beauty of the Taj Mahal and captured special memories with her family at the world-famous monument. For the outing, the actress opted for a cream-colored saree with delicate embroidery. She paired it with a printed shawl and completed her look with dark sunglasses. She also carried a taupe-grey Hermès Birkin bag, which complemented her traditional ensemble.

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress completed her look with a dark lip colour and had her hair tied in a bun. Sharing pictures from the visit on Instagram, Kangana was seen posing in front of the Taj Mahal and pointing towards the monument. She also shared photographs with her family members.

For the caption, she simply wrote, “Tajmahal Wandering through wonderland.”

Kangana was accompanied by her family during the visit. The photographs showed them admiring the monument's grandeur, posing against its iconic architecture and capturing memories together.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the 2025 film 'Emergency,' which she also directed. She is next set to feature in the horror film ‘Scary Picture,' directed by Ravi Babu and scheduled for release in 2027.

--IANS

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