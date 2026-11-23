New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India’s unincorporated non-agricultural sector registered an all-time high growth in the number of establishments and employment during the July–September quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, according to figures released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

The estimated number of establishments in the unincorporated non-agricultural sector jumped by 18.81 per cent to 9.47 crore, while employment clocked a robust 16.86 per cent growth to 15.03 crore. The ‘other services’ sector emerged as a key driver, recording employment growth of more than 33 per cent.

Urban areas recorded an impressive growth of 22.05 per cent in the number of establishments, emerging as the key driver of this expansion, while rural areas also witnessed a strong increase of 16.05 per cent.

The top five industrial sectors registering the highest year-on-year growth have been retail trade, repair and maintenance services, land transport activities, personal service activities and manufacturing of wearing apparel.

Working owners continued to account for the largest share of the workforce in the unincorporated sector for the July–September 2026 quarter, constituting 61.99 per cent of total workers, compared to 59.98 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Though the share of hired workers in total employment declined, the total number of hired workers increased by about 5 per cent during the same period.

Rural employment growth marginally outpaced urban growth during July–September 2026, registering a year-on-year increase of 17.52 per cent against 16.30 per cent in the urban sector.

While the expansion remained broad-based, the Other Services sector recorded the highest year-on-year growth among all sectors, with the estimated number of establishments increasing by 29 per cent and employment by 33 per cent. The Trading sector followed, registering growth of 11.70 per cent in establishments and 8.36 per cent in employment. The Manufacturing sector also recorded robust growth, with establishments increasing by 10.55 per cent and employment by 3.52 per cent year-on-year.

The women workforce remained impressive and increasing, constituting more than 31 per cent of total employment in the sector. This is higher than the 28.70 per cent observed during July-September 2025. The rising participation of women underscores the sector’s important role in expanding employment opportunities for women and fostering inclusive economic growth.

Internet usage among enterprises in the unincorporated non-agricultural sector reflects an encouraging trend of digital adoption across establishments in the economy. Data on ICT usage indicates that nearly 84 per cent of establishments in the unincorporated sector have used the internet for entrepreneurial purposes.

Further, nearly 80 per cent of establishments have adopted cashless modes of transaction, including online banking, UPI, POS devices, and other digital payment mechanisms.

--IANS

sps/dan