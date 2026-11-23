New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) China's ambition to emerge as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) is facing fresh challenges as a sharp correction in technology stocks weighs on investor confidence and threatens to complicate efforts to channel private capital into strategic industries, a report has said.

As per analysis of Page 3 News, Chinese technology and AI-related equities have suffered steeper declines than their US counterparts, raising concerns about the sustainability of the country's technology-driven growth strategy.

China's technology-focused STAR 50 Index has fallen about 44 per cent from its summer peak, compared with an approximately 18 per cent decline in the Nasdaq from its record high, it added.

The weakness comes at a time when Chinese policymakers are seeking to encourage households to allocate more savings to capital markets, supporting investment in AI and advanced technologies while reducing the economy's dependence on the property sector.

"Xi Jinping wants to encourage Chinese households to channel more of their savings into the stock market. The strategy is intended to generate funding for AI and other advanced technologies while reducing the economy's long-standing dependence on the property sector," the report said.

The challenge has been compounded by a prolonged downturn in the real estate market which accounts for roughly 70 per cent of household wealth in China.

Property investment contracted by about 22 per cent in October, further weakening consumer sentiment and domestic demand, the report noted.

The report cited intensifying competition among firms, elevated business costs, trade-related uncertainties and lingering effects of regulatory crackdowns on the technology sector as factors weighing on equity markets.

"Investor confidence has also struggled to recover following the Chinese government's regulatory crackdown on the technology sector in 2020," the report said, describing the lingering impact on retail investors as a form of "financial PTSD".

It further warned that a deeper correction in AI-related stocks could reduce investor wealth, limit access to capital for technology companies and undermine China's efforts to establish itself as a leading AI powerhouse.

In addition, Beijing has increasingly recognised the importance of market stability with Premier Li Qiang recently identifying capital market stabilisation as a key policy priority.

For policymakers, the challenge now lies in simultaneously rebuilding investor confidence, supporting financial markets and maintaining momentum behind the country's long-term AI development strategy, the report added.

--IANS

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