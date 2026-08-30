Nepal issues fresh flood warning as Bhote Koshi water level rises

Kathmandu, Aug 30 (IANS) Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has issued a fresh flood warning, saying the flood level in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has risen further.

"All those engaged in search, rescue and relief operations in affected areas, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan districts, those staying along the riversides, and all other concerned are requested to remain alert," the authority said in a notice on Sunday morning.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the water level in the Trishuli River, downstream of Bhotekoshi in the Galchhi area of Dhading district, has risen 3 metres above usual levels.

Earlier on August 26, the flood was recorded above 14 metres in Dhading, according to the Flood Forecasting Division.

The rise in the Trishuli River's water level has been caused by flooding from the Bhote Koshi area of Rasuwa.

"There is not much risk as people have already moved away from the riverside areas," an official of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said.

The NDRRMA has been consistently warning about the possibility of another heavy flood because the Lhende Khola, a tributary of the Bhotekoshi River, has been obstructed.

"Based on a preliminary analysis of a satellite image taken at 11:44 a.m. on August 27, 2026, it appears that the flow of the Lhende Khola has been obstructed in an upstream area approximately 18 kilometres from the Rasuwagadhi border point, resulting in the formation of a lake covering approximately 0.11 square kilometres," the authority said in a statement late Saturday.

"As there remains a risk that the natural dam holding back the lake could burst, potentially triggering another major flood, residents in downstream areas and all concerned are requested to remain alert and exercise extreme caution."

The authority also said a preliminary assessment indicates that additional lakes may have formed in the area.

Meanwhile, the authority said the massive flood on August 26 has so far claimed 675 lives, while 2,498 people remain out of contact, including 589 foreigners.

--IANS

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