Nepal: Former PM Oli’s arrest triggers protests in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, March 28 (IANS) The arrest of Nepal’s former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Saturday morning sparked protests across the Kathmandu Valley by cadres of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), led by Oli.

Police arrested Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak in connection with homicide-related cases linked to the suppression of the Gen-Z uprising in early September last year. Both were arrested early in the morning from their residences in Bhaktapur district. Oli has been admitted to a Kathmandu-based teaching hospital after experiencing health issues following his arrest.

UML cadres organised protests across the Kathmandu Valley in line with a decision of the party’s Central Committee on Saturday. Protesters burned tires and copies of the report prepared by the inquiry commission on the Gen-Z movement, which had recommended criminal investigation and prosecution of Oli, Lekhak, and former police chief Chandra Kuber Khapung.

The first Cabinet meeting of Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Friday had decided to implement the report. Clashes erupted between police and protesters, with some protesters reported injured.

The UML has also decided that its district party committees will organise demonstrations and submit memorandums to the Chief District Officer (CDO) offices in all districts on Sunday.

The UML said it would engage in dialogue and cooperation with all political parties, civil society, and the general public who support democracy and the rule of law. The party condemned the arrest of Oli and Lekhak, arguing that it was retaliatory, biased, and unlawful.

“The party demands the formation of a high-level investigation commission under the leadership of a sitting Supreme Court judge to ensure an impartial and judicial inquiry into the incident,” the party said in a statement after the meeting.

The party expressed serious concern over recent developments and indicated that the protests would be carried out in phases.

Meanwhile, former President of Nepal, Bidya Devi Bhandari has described the government’s decision to arrest the duo as immature. Issuing a statement on Saturday, she expressed concern that the arrests could have long-term consequences and increase the risk of instability.

“In the context where studies have shown that the Karki Commission’s report itself is not complete, the decision taken on the very first day of the new government to implement that report and arrest then–Prime Minister and CPN-UML Chairman K P Sharma Oli, as well as former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, is a sensitive matter with far-reaching implications,” Bhandari stated. “Such an immature decision does not appear to be in line with the current Constitution, prevailing laws, and established democratic practices.”

The statement notes that implementing any inquiry commission’s report requires due legal process, sufficient study, and institutional consultation. “Hasty decisions can weaken public trust in the rule of law and may increase the risk of renewed conflict and instability in the country,” the statement said.

--IANS

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