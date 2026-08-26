Nepal floods trigger alert in India; Bihar steps up preparedness

Patna, Aug 26 (IANS) As flash floods wreaked havoc in Nepal, authorities in India stepped up preparations to deal with the situation that could arise due to the heavy flow of water downstream.

A sudden flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa district on Wednesday left at least seven people dead, while several others were reported missing. The flooding also caused extensive damage in the affected areas, prompting authorities in neighbouring regions of India to intensify monitoring and precautionary measures.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that a high-level committee has been constituted to continuously monitor the developing situation.

"A high-level team has been constituted. The Chief Secretary and the DGP are monitoring this, and I am also holding a meeting immediately. If necessary, I will go there myself," he told reporters.

In view of reports regarding a possible Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Nepal and the possibility of rising water levels in rivers flowing through Bihar, West Champaran District Magistrate Taranjot Singh directed officials and executive engineers to take all necessary precautionary measures in villages located along the Nepal border and in areas situated on the banks of the Gandak River.

The district administration is maintaining continuous surveillance of the situation and has directed the departments concerned to ensure that all necessary preparations and arrangements are in place to respond effectively to any possible rise in water levels or other flood-related developments.

Issuing an advisory for residents, the administration urged people to remain alert without creating panic and to strictly follow official instructions.

"The public should not panic, but exercise utmost caution. People living on the banks of the Gandak River and in low-lying areas should not go near the river unnecessarily. Ignore any rumours and rely only on official information issued by the administration. In case of a rise in water level or any other warning, immediately follow the instructions issued by the administration," the advisory stated.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed concern over the loss of life and property caused by the sudden flooding in Nepal.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Dhami said: "The sudden devastating flood in the Bhote Koshi River originating from Tibet in Nepal's Rasuwa region has caused immense loss of life and property, which is extremely heartbreaking and alarming."

Expressing solidarity with those affected by the disaster, he said: "In this difficult time, our sympathies are with the affected families of Nepal. I pray to God for the safe well-being of all."

--IANS

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