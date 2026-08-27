Nepal floods: Rajasthan govt activates emergency helplines as 133 Indians go missing

Jaipur, Aug 27 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has activated emergency helplines following the devastating floods and landslides in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, amid reports that more than 750 people are missing or unreachable, including 133 Indian nationals.

The state’s Disaster Management Department has placed its emergency machinery on alert to assist Rajasthan residents who may be stranded or missing in Nepal flood.

Many Indians reported missing are believed to be Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims and tourists travelling through the affected region.

The government said the exact number of Rajasthan residents among the missing Indians is not yet known.

Severe damage to roads and infrastructure, coupled with disruptions to communication networks, has made it difficult for families to establish contact with relatives in Nepal.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Jaipur is operating round the clock and coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the ministry of external affairs and local authorities in Nepal to trace stranded residents and facilitate assistance and evacuation.

The state government has set up emergency and toll-free helplines, along with an email address, to assist people seeking information about relatives travelling in Nepal.

Families who are unable to contact their relatives in Nepal can reach the Rajasthan control room through toll-free numbers 1070 and 112. They can also call 0141-2851960, 0141-2385776 and 0141-2385777. Additional lines are 0141-2227296, 0141-2927392 and 0141-2227603. The emergency IP number is 28888, while queries can also be sent to relief-rj@nic.in.

The government has urged families not to panic and to immediately report anyone who is missing or stranded.

Callers have been asked to provide the traveller’s full name, passport or identification details, last known location and other available travel information to help authorities verify the case quickly.

Rasuwa, a strategically important area near the Nepal-Tibet border, attracts tourists and pilgrims travelling towards religious and Himalayan destinations.

Recent flash floods and landslides have severely affected access routes and local infrastructure, complicating rescue operations.

The Rajasthan government has urged citizens to rely on official channels for verified information and avoid circulating unconfirmed reports on social media. Officials will continue coordinating with authorities in Nepal and the Government of India as rescue and relief operations progress.

--IANS

arc/snj/mr