Nepal floods: Leaders across party lines urge relief, rescue efforts for stranded Indians

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Leaders across party lines on Friday expressed concern over the devastating floods in Nepal and called for intensified rescue and relief efforts, particularly for Indians stranded in the neighbouring country.

BJP's Maharashtra MLA Ram Kadam said helping a neighbouring country during a crisis has been a long-standing tradition in India. He also highlighted the concerns of Indians who had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Yatra and were now stranded.

"Protecting one’s neighbour and supporting one’s neighbour in times of crisis has been a tradition in India since ancient times. Many Indians also went there for the Kailash Yatra and are stranded. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is a very sensitive person. He personally spoke with them to discuss how to bring them back. The Indian government is also making efforts. Some people from Maharashtra are stranded, and the Maharashtra government is also making efforts," he said.

Congress Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai described the situation in Nepal as unfortunate and urged the Centre to send additional relief material to assist those affected.

"The tragedy that has occurred in Nepal is very unfortunate, and we all stand with Nepal. I would urge the Government of India to send as much relief material as possible there so that the people there can be helped," he said.

Congress MP Imran Masood expressed concern over the disaster and the possibility of further flooding. Responding to reports about China’s alert regarding another possible flood in Nepal, he said: "May God make things better. May Allah ensure that nothing unfortunate happens."

Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey said the scale of the disaster was deeply distressing and emphasised the close ties between India and Nepal.

"It is very tragic and sad news that a huge natural disaster, a tragedy, has hit our neighbour Nepal. According to the information received so far, more than 400 people have died, and around 1,000 people are missing, including many people from India as well. So first, we stand with them," he said.

Dubey also appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army and Air Force in relief and rescue operations and said India and Nepal shared deep familial and economic ties.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said the floods had caused extensive damage and that several Indians, including tourists from Maharashtra, were missing or stranded.

"A major flood has hit Nepal, causing extensive damage, with many people losing their lives and several others missing. Rescue and relief operations are underway, and some tourists from Maharashtra and other parts of India are stranded there. The state government is making efforts to bring the stranded Maharashtra tourists back safely," he said.

DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan said party MP Dayanidhi Maran had already written to the External Affairs Minister, urging the government to locate people who remained unaccounted for and take necessary action.

"Nepal is another country and not part of India, so the External Affairs Ministry has to intervene and do something. That is what our MP Dayanidhi Maran had written to the minister," he said.

West Bengal Minister Shankar Ghosh said coordinated efforts were being made to rescue people in Nepal, including Indian tourists and those who had travelled there for religious purposes.

"The government is making every possible effort to rescue the people of Nepal, as well as those who went to Nepal as tourists or to visit Manas. There are joint efforts being made from all sides, and we are hopeful that we will receive some information," he said.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed condolences to the families of the victims. He also raised concerns over reports that Nepal may not have been adequately informed about the possibility of the disaster.

"The incident in Nepal is very sad. The Samajwadi Party expresses deep grief over the incident and conveys its condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones," he said, calling the situation a major international tragedy.

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Ray said the exact extent of the loss of life was still unclear and expressed concern over Indians who remained stranded or unaccounted for.

"The incident in Nepal is a very tragic and difficult disaster. It is still not clear how many people have lost their lives. Many Indian citizens are stranded there, and their families have not been able to receive any information about them. More than 300 people from Bengal are reportedly unaccounted for there. So, this is a very major tragedy," he said.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut also urged the Centre to provide large-scale assistance to Nepal and rescue stranded Indians.

"Many people from India are stranded and missing, including more than 60 people from Maharashtra. Given the extent of this devastation, I believe the Government of India must step in and provide large-scale assistance to rescue and support everyone -- not just our citizens, but all the people of Nepal," Raut said.

--IANS

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