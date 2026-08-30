August 30, 2026 3:11 PM हिंदी

Nepal floods: Indian forensic experts to help with DNA analysis of victims

Nepal floods: Indian forensic experts to help with DNA analysis of victims

Kathmandu, Aug 30 (IANS) Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Sunday met members of the Indian Forensic Team deployed in the disaster-hit country to assist in identifying the mortal remains of victims of the devastating flash floods and reiterated that India will continue to strongly support Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations.

The forensic team arrived in Nepal aboard the fourth Indian relief flight that landed in Kathmandu, carrying essential relief materials as well as specialised technical personnel and equipment to support the disaster response.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Ambassador Naveen Srivastava met members of the Indian Forensic Team deployed to Nepal. The team will work alongside their Nepali counterparts in analysing DNA samples to assist in identifying the mortal remains of the victims of the recent flash floods."

Following the meeting, Indian Ambassador Srivastava also posted on X, saying, "Met the members of the Indian Forensic Team that arrived on the 4th relief flight to Kathmandu. They will be working with their Nepali counterparts to support the analysis of DNA samples of those who lost their lives in the tragic flash flood in Rasuwa. India will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts of Nepal."

Earlier in the day, the fourth flight carrying assistance from India for people affected by the catastrophic floods in Nepal arrived in Kathmandu.

"The fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief supplies has arrived in Nepal, with the materials handed over to the concerned authorities as part of ongoing support following the devastating floods," the Indian External Affairs Ministry said.

The consignment includes a tunnel technical team equipped with search-and-rescue equipment, as well as a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis. The relief supplies include blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.

Meanwhile, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the massive flood on August 26 has so far claimed 734 lives, while 2,498 people remain out of contact, including 589 foreigners.

--IANS

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Nepal floods: Indian forensic experts to help with DNA analysis of victims

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