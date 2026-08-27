Nepal floods: India to mobilise Bailey bridges to assist relief and rescue efforts

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that India will send Bailey bridges to assist Nepal in the rescue and relief efforts after flash floods swept through the Himalayan nation on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people and causing widespread devastation.

Addressing a press briefing on the Nepal disaster in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India sent 47.5 tonnes of relief material to Nepal through two aircraft.

"Two aircraft with humanitarian assistance have been sent to Kathmandu. A C-130J aircraft took off yesterday at around 8:30 pm, carrying 10 tonnes of relief material, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, medicines, etc. And then this morning, a C-17 aircraft departed with 37.5 tonnes of supplies, comprising 28.5 tonnes of relief items such as tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, gensets etc, eight tonnes of medicines, and one tonne of food items," said Jaiswal on the relief assistance sent by India to Kathmandu.

"In total, across the two departures by air, India has sent 47.5 tonnes of emergency supplies aimed at supporting Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations. Let me say that further assistance is also being considered. We are also mobilising Bailey bridges to assist in rescue and relief efforts," he added.

Jaiswal stated that MEA has set up a control room which will operate round the clock and is in touch with the state governments from where people have travelled for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

"We have set up a control room here in the Ministry of External Affairs, which will function round the clock. Details of the helpline and the control room telephone numbers are being put out on our X handle, and you should be getting them soon. Our embassies in both Kathmandu and Beijing have also set up 24/7 helplines. We have also been in touch with the state governments from where people have travelled on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. We have also been in touch with them through the Ministry of Home Affairs."

The massive flood, originating in the Tibetan region of China, swept through the transboundary Bhote Koshi River, leaving a trail of destruction in Nepal.

The death toll from Wednesday's tragic Bhote Koshi floods has reached 270, with bodies still being recovered from several downstream districts, Nepal Police confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The highest number of bodies, 108, was recovered from Chitwan district in the southern plains, followed by 62 from Nawalparasi East, 27 from Dhading and 17 from Rasuwa, according to the police.

The Nepali government said that more than 800 people remained out of contact after the flood swept through human settlements, hydropower projects, customs offices and electricity infrastructure, among other areas.

--IANS

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