Nepal flood leaves 95 dead, dozens of security personnel and tourists still missing (2nd Lead)

Kathmandu, Aug 26 (IANS) The death toll from a massive flash flood in Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River reached 95 by Wednesday evening, as the country witnessed widespread loss of life and damage to infrastructure, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The bodies were recovered from the flood-affected areas by 7 pm, while authorities were yet to complete the identification of the victims.

The massive flood, originating in the Tibetan region of China, swept through the transboundary Bhote Koshi River, leaving a trail of destruction in Nepal.

The Nepali government said 44 Nepal Army personnel, 28 police personnel deployed at various police posts, and 13 Armed Police Force (APF) personnel working in the affected areas remained out of contact.

Likewise, 391 foreign tourists and 93 Nepali tourists remained out of contact following the disaster, the PMO said.

In addition, 60 employees working at various hydropower projects in the affected areas were reported to be out of contact. Some employees of the Rasuwagadhi Customs Office and Immigration Office were also among those unaccounted for.

The massive flood, which struck the Bhote Koshi River in the morning, also caused extensive damage to transport infrastructure. At least 19 motorable bridges and 40 km of paved roads have been damaged, the government said.

Authorities are continuing to collect details of the human and physical losses caused by the disaster.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the government immediately mobilised security agencies and other concerned bodies for search, rescue and relief operations following the flooding.

At around 9 am, authorities placed areas along the riverbanks on high alert and urged residents to remain in safe locations and avoid going near the river.

The flood has caused significant damage in the Nepal-China border region, particularly in Rasuwa, where several government offices, security installations, hydropower facilities and other infrastructure have been affected, the PMO said.

--IANS

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