Nepal floods impact: Low-lying areas of Bihar's West Champaran inundated after Gandak Barrage release

West Champaran, Aug 31 (IANS) Floodwaters entered several low-lying areas of Bihar's West Champaran district after around 180,000 cusecs of water was released from the Valmiki Nagar Gandak Barrage following the devastating floods in neighbouring Nepal.

Residents of Chakdahwa and nearby villages reported severe difficulties in travelling through the flooded areas, with people having to commute through water for nearly three kilometres.

Locals also highlighted poor road conditions, lack of electricity and prolonged infrastructure-related problems that have continued to affect the region.

Following the release of around 164,000 cusecs of water from the Gandak Barrage, the main road connecting Chakdaha, Jhautala and Bintoli in Bagaha-2 has been submerged under nearly five feet of water.

Around 3,000 people depend on this route and the surrounding facilities for their daily needs, including access to medical treatment. Residents said that the flooding has made even essential travel extremely difficult during the rainy season.

Anju Kumari, a resident of the area, said she had travelled to Bhedihari for a doctor's appointment for her one-year-old child and was returning to her village, Chakdahwa.

Describing the difficulties faced by residents every monsoon, she said, "We have to walk through water throughout the entire rainy season. It is a huge problem, but what can we do?"

She appealed to the government to take steps to improve connectivity in the area. "The government should build a road," she said.

Suraj Kumar, a resident of Chak Dawa, also described the situation as extremely difficult for villagers who have to travel through the flooded route.

"The situation is very bad. It is a three-kilometre journey to the city. The road is good, but there are many problems. We walk through water up to our necks," he said.

Another resident, Haslim Gaddi, said that the problem has persisted for years, with villagers continuing to struggle due to inadequate roads and the absence of proper lighting.

"The situation is very bad. We travel three kilometres through water. Neither is the road good, nor is there any lighting. No one pays heed to our problems. We have been facing this problem for years," Gaddi said.

Sohail Ansari said that residents are forced to cross deep water during the rainy season, while also facing the additional danger posed by wildlife because the area falls within the Valmiki Tiger Reserve.

"The situation is very bad. We have to cross the water. We have to travel through six feet of water for three months. Being part of the Valmiki Tiger Reserve, there is also a constant fear of animals," Ansari said.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the district administration has already shifted more than 5,000 people living in vulnerable and low-lying areas to safer locations.

The flood situation is also being closely monitored in other vulnerable districts of Bihar, where authorities have made necessary arrangements to deal with any emergency arising from rising water levels.

The Bihar government has appealed to residents to remain alert and follow official instructions. Authorities have also urged people not to panic and to avoid spreading or believing rumours during the ongoing flood situation.

--IANS

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