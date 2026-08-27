Nepal flash floods: World leaders assure support as hundreds of foreigners remain missing

Kathmandu, Aug 27 (IANS) Several world leaders on Thursday expressed grief and assured support and assistance following the devastating flash floods in Nepal that left more than 160 people dead and hundreds, including foreign nationals, missing.

Reports suggest that 391 foreign tourists and 93 Nepali tourists have remained out of contact after the disaster.

Extending his deepest sympathies to those affected by the devastating floods, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that officials were working urgently to confirm the welfare of Australians in the affected region.

At least 34 Australians are among those reportedly missing in the aftermath of the disaster.

Taking to his social media platform X, Albanese said, "Australians in the affected area should follow the advice of local authorities. We are aware of a number of Australians in the area, and officials are urgently working to confirm their welfare. We are liaising with local authorities as well as tour operators. We stand ready to provide consular assistance. Australians in need of emergency consular assistance should contact DFAT’s Consular Emergency Centre on 1300 555 135, or +61 2 6261 3305 (if calling from overseas)."

With 24 nationals still reportedly missing, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney assured that his government is closely monitoring the situation and urged Canadians in the affected region to register with the Registration of Canadians Abroad (ROCA) system.

"Sudden floods along the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal are devastating. The Canadian public is concerned about the fate of all those currently in distress, those who have lost loved ones, and all those grappling with uncertainty. Our government is closely monitoring the situation and is asking Canadians in the region to register with the ROCA system as quickly as possible. As rescue operations continue, Canada stands ready to provide support," Carney posted on X.

Describing the situation as "heartbreaking", New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said his government was in touch with authorities in Nepal about New Zealanders who may have been affected.

Reportedly, five people from New Zealand remain unaccounted for in the wake of the devastating flood.

"The images coming out of Nepal and China following the flash flooding are heartbreaking. My deep condolences to those affected and to impacted communities. New Zealand is in touch with Nepal authorities about New Zealanders who may have been affected. New Zealanders in the affected areas should let their family and friends know that they are safe when they can, and if they need urgent assistance they can call the 24/7 consular emergency line on +64 99 20 20 20," Luxon posted on X.

Meanwhile, 19 Malaysians remain unaccounted for in the aftermath of the catastrophic flood.

Extending his deepest condolences, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu is working closely with the relevant authorities to assist the affected nationals.

"I have directed that our mission be provided with every resource it needs. The Government will remain fully engaged until the Malaysians affected are accounted for and their families have the support they need," he posted on X.

--IANS

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