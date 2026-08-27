Nepal flash floods: US expresses solidarity, says ready to offer humanitarian assistance

Washington, Aug 27 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed solidarity with Nepal following the devastating floods that claimed 157 lives and left hundreds, including security personnel and tourists, missing, saying the United States is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to the Himalayan nation.

In a post on X, Rubio said, "We express our solidarity and are united in prayer for the Nepali people following the devastating floods. US State Department stands ready to support the Government of Nepal with needed humanitarian assistance."

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also expressed condolences to the people of Nepal over the devastating floods, saying the United States stands with families who have lost loved ones.

"My sincere condolences to the people of Nepal on the devastating floods. Our hearts are with the families who have lost loved ones. American citizens, please follow @USEmbassyNepal for updates and be sure to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program," Gor said in a post on X.

Earlier on Monday, the US Embassy in Nepal issued an advisory for American citizens in the affected areas, urging them to exercise caution and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

"Nepali authorities report severe flooding in Rasuwa and have issued warnings for communities along the Bhote Koshi, Trishuli, and Narayani rivers. US citizens in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Chitwan, and Tanahun should stay away from riverbanks and low-lying areas, seek higher ground, and follow local instructions," the advisory read.

The advisory urged American citizens to avoid areas affected by the Rasuwa flooding. It also said Nepali authorities had restricted travel along the Prithvi Highway, the Galchhi–Nuwakot–Rasuwa–Syafrubesi road, and the Mugling–Narayangadh road.

"Communications remain disrupted in areas affected by the Rasuwa flooding. If you are safe, contact your family, hotel, guide, and trekking or tour company as soon as possible. Use text, email, or messaging applications when telephone calls do not connect," it said.

The US Embassy also said it was working to account for American citizens who may have been affected by the Rasuwa flooding. It urged anyone in an affected area to email KathmanduACS@state.gov with their full name, current location, status, and tour or trekking company details.

--IANS

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