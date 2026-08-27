Nepal flash floods: Sadhguru seeks permission to reach Tibet tragedy site, says 80-member group missing

Kathmandu, Aug 27 (IANS) As flash floods wreaked havoc along the Nepal-Tibet border, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of the Isha Foundation, expressed deep concern over the situation and said an 80-member group associated with the organisation was caught in the disaster.

"With a profound sense of pain and regret, I wish to bring to your notice that there has been a terrible flash flood between the Tibet and Nepal border and on the Nepali side, as per the Indian news reports, about 484 people have gone missing, and on this side, we don't have any official information. This morning I left to go there personally, and all phones are off, all telecommunications are down, roads are blocked, we are unable to go there," Sadhguru said in Saga, Tibet.

He said the group comprised 22 people from the United States, 12 from Canada, 11 from Australia, nine from the United Kingdom, four from Germany, three from France, three from Nepal, two from the Netherlands, two from New Zealand, two from Singapore and two from Spain. There was one participant each from Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, the Philippines, Portugal, Russia and South Africa, taking the total number to 80.

The group included 34 male and 46 female participants, along with a few other volunteers who were staying at nearby hotels. Three volunteers and one doctor were also present with the group.

"We have no official confirmation of any kind. But looking at the scale of destruction, it looks bad. The same building where we were for the immigration just a week ago, that entire building is washed away, and part of the town is washed away. We still don't know the other numbers. All communication is down, so we have no way," Sadhguru said.

He said embassies of all the countries whose citizens were part of the group had been informed, both in India and Nepal, about the situation and the lack of information regarding the group.

Sadhguru said that at 9.05 a.m. on Wednesday, he received a message from the group leader, Ishanga Praveen, who has been associated with the organisation for more than two decades.

"At 9.05 a.m., he sent a message that they had arrived at the immigration. The disaster occurred at 9.14 a.m., and Praveen, who was leading the team, who has been with us for more than two decades, full-time Ishanga (volunteer) with us, and we noticed that his Nepal phone did not come active through the… if he had crossed over, his Nepal phone should have come active; it did not come," he said.

Sadhguru said the information available so far suggested that the entire group was at the immigration building when the disaster struck.

"So literally the entire group was there in the building. So this is a terrible and an extraordinary event which unfortunately has turned out this way," he said.

He further said that there was still no official information about the overall number of people affected on the Tibetan side, but estimated that the total number could be significantly higher.

"Well, we don't have any numbers as such, but the overall numbers could be anywhere around 1,500 plus, and many of the Nepali guides were with us; their families were there. How many of them we do not know yet, but on that side is 484; that's what they are saying. This side there's absolutely no information, but that town where we entered, almost half the town is carved out of the valley," he said.

Sadhguru said efforts were underway to secure permission to travel to the affected area and assess the situation personally.

"So we are doing everything possible; we are still looking if we can… we are seeking permission through the Indian embassy and the Chinese embassy in India, and the American embassy is working on this to see if they can permit a group of people and me to be there and see what we can do," he added.

Sadhguru also appealed to the authorities and administration to allow him and a small group of volunteers to travel to Gyirong (Tibet Autonomous Region), saying they wanted to support the rescue efforts and help families searching for their loved ones.

In his appeal, Sadhguru said, "We, along with the families, beseech you to kindly allow us (myself and a few volunteers) to be at Gyirong. We deeply respect and understand the nature of the rescue efforts and will in no way hamper them. Our only intent is to stand with them and aid in looking for some signs that would help the families."

"We are currently in Saga and humbly request your permission to travel to Gyirong. Your facilitation would be invaluable for us and all the families who have no whereabouts of their dear ones," he added.

--IANS

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