Nepal flash floods: RSS expresses grief, says will make every effort to provide help

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extensive damage caused by the flash flood in Nepal and said that the organisation is ready to extend all possible help to the victims.

At least 157 people have been killed and hundreds, including security personnel and tourists, are missing due to the flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River across Nepal's three districts, local media have reported.

Taking to X, the RSS said, "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses its profound condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives, as well as to the affected and injured, due to the devastating floods that struck the northern border regions of Nepal."

"Today, Wednesday morning, a severe flood in Nepal has impacted Rasuwa, Dhading, Nuwakot, Chitwan, and eastern Nawalparasi districts. Thousands of people have been affected in these districts due to this catastrophic disaster," it said.

"We stand ready to assist the victims of this disaster and will make every possible effort to provide help. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals to all people to come forward with every possible assistance in this unprecedented situation," the RSS added.

The flood was caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near the Nepal-China border at Rasuwagadhi, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Meanwhile, 391 tourists and 44 security personnel have gone missing due to the disaster.

India has extended 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Nepal to support relief operations after devastating floods struck the Himalayan nation.

India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, formally handed over the aid consignment to Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadak Raj Paudel.

The assistance includes essential relief materials to help communities affected by widespread flooding and landslides.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India stands firmly with Nepal and remains committed to extending all possible support.

--IANS

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