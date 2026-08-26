Nepal flash floods: PM Modi speaks with Balendra Shah, assures all possible humanitarian assistance from India

New Delhi/Kathmandu, Aug 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah and offered condolences on the loss of lives due to the flash floods in the Himalayan nation. PM Modi also expressed India's readiness to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal.

PM Modi's conversation with PM Shah came after several people were feared dead and hundreds remain missing following the massive flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River that hit Nepal's Rasuwa on Wednesday.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," PM Modi posted on X.

"India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he added.

More than 100 Indians are among 384 tourists reported missing in Nepal after flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River hit the Rasuwa region on Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary situation update issued by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).

The tourism board said the 384 missing tourists include 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. The foreign nationals are from several countries, including 105 from India, and others from the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Malaysia, South Africa and the Netherlands.

However, the NTB clarified that the figures are preliminary and are currently being verified and cross-checked with travel agencies, local authorities and other concerned agencies. The tourism board also said that the nationalities of several of the missing travellers are yet to be confirmed.

According to the preliminary information, the missing travellers are associated with nine different travel agencies.

The flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River caused a major disruption in the Rasuwa region, triggering concerns over the safety of tourists and other people present in the affected areas.

Authorities and rescue agencies are continuing efforts to assess the situation and establish the whereabouts of those reported missing.

So far, seven people have been confirmed dead, and several others remain missing, according to The Kathmandu Times.

The Nepal Tourism Board has also issued emergency contact numbers for tourists and their families seeking information or assistance. The emergency contacts include the toll-free number 1234, the hotline 1144 and the Tourist Police number 9851289445.

The tourism board urged tourists in the affected areas to remain calm, stay informed through official channels and follow all safety instructions issued by the authorities.

--IANS

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