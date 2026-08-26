Nepal flash floods: Indian Embassy issues emergency numbers for assistance, information

Kathmandu, Aug 26 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Nepal has issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the massive flash floods in the country on Wednesday.

"For assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted: +977 985 131 6807; +977 970 910 7500," the Embassy posted on X.

Several people are feared dead as a massive flash flood swept through Nepal's Bhote Koshi River on Wednesday morning. Widespread damage has been reported from the affected districts in the northern part of the country, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading.

The Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) stated that more than 100 Indians are among 384 tourists reported missing in the Rasuwa region. The tourism board said the 384 missing tourists include 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. The foreign nationals are from several countries, including India, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Malaysia, South Africa and the Netherlands.

The NTB clarified that the figures are preliminary and currently being verified and cross-checked with travel agencies, local authorities and other concerned agencies. The tourism board also said that the nationalities of several of the missing travellers are yet to be confirmed.

According to the preliminary information, the missing travellers are associated with nine different travel agencies.

The flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River caused a major disruption in the Rasuwa region, triggering concerns over the safety of tourists and other people present in the affected areas.

Local authorities, Nepali Army and rescue agencies are continuing efforts to assess the situation and establish the whereabouts of those reported missing.

Earlier in the day, Balen Shah had convened a meeting of the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management to receive high-level information on the latest situation in the flood-affected areas and the progress of rescue, search and relief efforts.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to the safety and relief of the affected citizens and informed that clear instructions have been given to the subordinate bodies to adopt additional vigilance in the low-lying coastal areas and to immediately relocate the displaced to safe places.

Reports detailed that the worst damage has been reported in Rasuwa, where the flood swept away several houses, damaging markets, hydropower projects, roads and other infrastructure.

--IANS

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