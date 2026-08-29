Nepal flash floods: Death toll climbs to 616; search and rescue operations intensify

Kathmandu, Aug 29 (IANS) The death toll from the flash floods reached 616 on Saturday morning, while hundreds remain missing, local media reported, citing officials.

As of 6 a.m. on Saturday, police had recovered 233 bodies in Chitwan, 158 in Nawalparasi East, 48 in Gorkha, 47 in Nawalparasi West, 45 in Dhading, 41 in Nuwakot, 31 in Tanahun and 13 in Rasuwa, according to a leading Nepalese daily, The Kathmandu Post.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are underway across the affected districts of the Himalayan nation. Officials said that the police are coordinating with residents and other agencies to locate missing people and assist those stranded by the floods.

Rescued people are being taken from high-risk areas to safer locations. Additionally, the search and rescue officials are working to clear roads blocked by flood debris and landslides to reopen access and facilitate relief operations.

The massive flash flood that struck Nepal's Rasuwa on Wednesday originated in the Tibetan region of China. It swept through the transboundary Bhote Koshi River, leaving a trail of destruction in the country.

The bodies are being recovered from the riverbanks in several downstream districts along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading. Chitwan, Gorkha, Tanahun, Nawalparasi (East) and Nawalparasi (West).

The officials said that the death toll is expected to rise as the search and rescue operations continue.

Meanwhile, the Nepal government has agreed to accept help from international search and rescue teams. Earlier, the Balen Shah government had rejected the help, stating that the Nepalese rescuers were capable of handling the search operations and that it would not allow rescuers from other nations.

However, according to The Kathmandu Post report, the decision could not hold even a day as the administration decided to seek limited international help from foreign expertise for rescue operations.

Indian nationals account for the highest number of missing people, according to the Nepal Tourism Board's latest records.

The third flight with assistance and an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team reached Nepal from India on Friday.

The flight was carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets.

Additionally, India on Thursday handed over the second consignment of 37.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, medicines and food packets to Nepal to support the Himalayan nation in relief and rescue efforts following the deadly floods.

--IANS

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