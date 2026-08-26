Neha Kakkar showers love on sister Sonu Kakkar ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) As we gear up to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan on August 28, singer Neha Kakkar decided to use social media to shower love on her elder sister, Sonu Kakkar.

On Wednesday, Neha uploaded a string of adorable photos of the Kakkar sisters on her Instagram. In the last photo of the album, their brother, Tony Kakkar, was also seen accompanying Neha and Sonu.

Neha went on to express her love for her sister in the caption, saying, "I know Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, but this one is especially for my sister @sonukakkarofficial Love you didi! (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Both Neha and Sonu were seen flaunting matching Rakhis on their wrists in these heart-melting stills.

While the Kakkar siblings are often seen supporting one another, they have had their share of ups and downs.

Refreshing your memory, in April last year, Sonu announced that she was no longer a sister to Neha and Tony.

She had taken to her X (Previously known as Twitter) handle and shared a shocking statement.

Sonu had written, “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today"

However, she had later deleted the post, and now everything seems to be well between the Kakkar siblings.

Over the years, they are known to have shared a strong professional association.

Sonu has lent her voice to several tracks composed by brother Tony, including "Akhiyan Nu Rehn De", "Urban Munda", "Phir Teri Bahon Mein", "Ooh La La", "Funky Mohabbat", and "Booty Shake". Neha has also crooned some of these songs alongside Sonu.

In addition to this, Neha, Sonu and Tony have also performed together in the show "In MTV Unplugged". The three crooned their track "Story Of Kakkars" live.

--IANS

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