July 14, 2026 1:17 PM हिंदी

Neha Harsora got ‘emotional’ when she heard about 7-year leap on ‘Udne Ki Aasha’

Neha Harsora got ‘emotional’ when she heard about 7-year leap on ‘Udne Ki Aasha’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) As her TV show ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ is all set to take a seven-year-leap, actress Neha Harsora revealed she got emotional when she first heard the news because it reminded her “how unpredictable life can be.”

“Udne Ki Aasha” is all set to enter an emotionally charged new chapter with a seven-year leap. A medical emergency during Sailee and Roshni’s pregnancies leads to a shocking baby swap at birth, leaving Sailee and Sachin believing they have lost their child forever.

Neha said in a statement: “When I first heard about this leap, it genuinely made me emotional because it reminded me how unpredictable life can be. We all imagine how life should unfold, but sometimes it has completely different plans for us. That’s exactly what I felt while reading about Sailee’s journey after seven years.”

“On one level, I was excited because every actor looks forward to playing a completely new phase of their character. But at the same time, I couldn’t stop thinking about everything Sailee has lived through and how much strength it takes to keep moving forward despite it all.

As per the storyline, completely unaware that their son is alive and being raised by Roshni and Tejas, the couple is forced to move on with their lives. Seven years later, Sachin and Sailee have rebuilt their lives in Ganpatipule with their daughter, Poorna. But as the children take centre stage, long-buried secrets and hidden motives threaten to resurface, setting the stage for an emotional journey filled with love, heartbreak, family bonds, and unexpected twists.

Neha added: While shooting these scenes, some moments stayed with me even after the camera stopped rolling because every emotion felt so honest. The kids on the set remind me of my childhood, the masti, the fun, and everything in between.”

“It’s emotional, it’s unpredictable, and it shows a completely different side of Sailee that audiences haven’t seen before. I’m really excited for everyone to experience this new journey.”

‘Udne Ki Aasha’ airs on Star Plus and JioHotstar

--IANS

dc/

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