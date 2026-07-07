Neha Dhupia on ‘52 Blue’: Lionel Messi’s association has brought incredible spotlight internationally

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, whose debut International film '52 Blue' is set to open the prestigious London Film Festival on July 9, has spoken about Argentine superstar Lionel Messi’s association with the movie and how it has “brought an incredible spotlight to the project internationally.”

Neha’s film “52 Blue” will open the London Indian Film Festival with its European premiere at BFI Southbank on July 9.

Neha said in a statement: “To have our European premiere at the iconic BFI Southbank is a huge honour for the entire team. Sharing this moment with such talented co-actors like Adil Hussain and the rest of the cast makes it even more memorable.”

She added: “The association of someone as globally admired as Lionel Messi with the film has also brought an incredible spotlight to the project internationally. I genuinely cannot wait to experience the audience reaction in London and celebrate this journey with everyone who has been part of bringing 52 BLUE to life.”

Neha will be attending the grand premiere in London alongside acclaimed actor Adil Hussain and the ensemble cast of the film.

Speaking about this special moment, Neha shared, “52 Blue will always be an incredibly special film for me because it marks my first international project, and to see it opening a festival as prestigious as the London Indian Film Festival feels surreal.”

“As actors, we constantly seek stories that move us, challenge us, and stay with us long after the camera stops rolling, and this film did exactly that for me. The response to the trailer has been deeply encouraging, especially the love coming in for my character and performance. It reassures you that audiences are connecting with the emotional world of the film.”

Directed by Ali El Arabi, the film is about Ashish, who is isolated by his father, escapes home aged 23 with his mother's unwavering support to meet his idol, Messi, in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Starting a journey that leads him to discover himself and the world for the first time.

--IANS

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