November 07, 2026 6:05 PM हिंदी

Neetu Chandra goes looking for her William Thacker in London streets

Neetu Chandra goes looking for her William Thacker in London streets

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Neetu Chandra, who was recently seen in ‘Aakhri Sawal’, recently went looking for her William Thacker in London, as she made a reference to the popular film ‘Notting Hill’.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing in front of the iconic blue door from the film ‘Notting Hill’. It is situated at 280 Westbourne Park Road in Notting Hill, London.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about her fondness for the film. She wrote, “Knock knock, who is there ? William Thacker. Waiting for My William Thacker from the film, ‘Notting Hills’, outside his famous blue door, where are you my my Hugh Grant ?? Went to look for you, even at your book store (sic)”

The British romantic comedy was directed by Roger Michell and written by Richard Curtis. It follows William Thacker (played by Hugh Grant), a reserved London bookseller whose ordinary life changes when Anna Scott (played by Julia Roberts), a globally famous American film star, walks into his bookstore. Their unlikely romance unfolds amid the complications of celebrity, paparazzi attention and vastly different lifestyles.

The film also starred Rhys Ifans, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers, Gina McKee, Tim McInnerny and Alec Baldwin. The film became a global box-office phenomenon, earning approximately $364 million worldwide against a $42 million budget.

Its famous line, "I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her", became one of cinema's most recognisable romantic declarations. Its portrayal of London's Notting Hill neighbourhood also helped cement the area's international appeal as a romantic tourist destination.

--IANS

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