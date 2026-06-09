June 09, 2026 10:12 PM हिंदी

Neetu Chandra & Anup Jalota congratulate PM Modi as he becomes India's longest-serving Prime Minister

Neetu Chandra & Anup Jalota congratulate PM Modi as he becomes India's longest-serving Prime Minister

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Creating history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving PM of the country.

Congratulating PM Modi on this latest benchmark, Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra said during an exclusive conversation with IANS, "First of all, many congratulations to Prime Minister Modi from all of us. You have been serving our country for so many years, and it continues. A lot of work has been happening and has continued over all these years. It will continue in the future as well—this is what we expect from you. I am sure you have many plans ahead. Hope you will also focus on women's development. Please make sure we all are incorporated in whatever plans you have for the nation. We all look forward to seeing India achieve even greater heights under your guidance and leadership."

"I think everybody looks up to you, and we also look up to you as the females of India, and we have a lot of expectations from you. I am sure a lot of good things are going to happen," she went on to add.

In addition to this, Singer Anup Jalota expressed his wish that PM Modi continues leading the nation for years to come.

He told IANS, "It will be 4,399 days, on the 10th of June, of Modi ji as the Prime Minister. This is the highest number of days. No other Prime Minister has stayed for so many days. Nehru ji also did not stay for so many days. Modi ji has stayed longer than Nehru ji. I want Modi ji to become the Permanent PM. I don't want anyone else. I want him to stay forever. He has brought so much progress to the country."

"He has increased our respect in the whole world. I congratulate Modi ji and the entire country. Narendra Modi is the one who has served as the Prime Minister the most. I wish him a long life. May he lead the country on the path of progress," he concluded.

--IANS

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