NEET 2026 paper leak: Whistleblower Suthar praises NTA, probe agencies for taking swift action (IANS Exclusive)

Sikar (Rajasthan), May 19 (IANS) Shashikant Suthar, a Chemistry teacher from Rajasthan's Sikar and whistleblower in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak, on Tuesday gave a detailed account of the sequence of events that blew the lid off the crime. He credited the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the investigative agencies for taking swift action in the case.

Speaking to IANS, Suthar detailed what transpired after the NEET-UG 2026 examination on May 3.

He said: "After I analysed the NEET paper, solved doubts of my students and returned home, my landlord told me that he has received a viral PDF which claimed to have questions similar to what appeared in the medical entrance examination."

The Rajasthan-based teacher added that upon comparing the questions with the NEET paper, he found that the Chemistry questions were exactly similar to the ones in the examination.

"Out of 104 questions, 45 were exactly the same," Suthar asserted.

Upon discussing with his colleague, who is a Biology teacher, the duo found that all 90 of that subject's questions were also the same.

He said: "We, along with my landlord, coaching staff and the Director of our coaching centre, arrived at a decision that it might be a case of paper leak since the questions were already viral."

Suthar added that firstly they brought the matter to the notice of the authorities.

He mentioned that the authorities and police, especially the Superintendent of Police, helped them on how to approach the NTA.

"We then wrote an email to the NTA, CBI and the Union Education Ministry that such an issue has been taking place," Suthar said.

Mentioning the reason for not registering an FIR, the NEET exam paper leak whistleblower added: "If such a thing got out into the public, the students would get panicked. That is why we directly approached the NTA."

Suthar appreciated the NTA for its "quick response" in the matter.

He said: "NTA's Director General Abhishek Singh himself called and gathered information about the incident. I provided him with all the evidence that I had."

"He (Singh) too felt that it could be major issue. A team was formed in Delhi which reached Sikar and conducted investigation in the case. Then Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) got involved."

Suthar appreciated all the investigative agencies for taking swift action in the paper leak case.

"They worked towards securing the students' future and their hard work and also ensured they don't come under stress," he said.

Moreover, he also thanked the Centre for "quickly" taking the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination decision.

Notably, the re-examination for the national-level examination for admission to medical colleges is scheduled for June 21.

Suthar asserted that he does not want to see himself as a 'hero' in the matter.

"As an aware citizen and a teacher, it is our duty to word towards the betterment of students" he said.

He also condemned those teachers, who have been arrested by the CBI for their alleged involvement in the NEET paper leak case.

--IANS

cg/khz