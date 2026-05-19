May 19, 2026 10:46 PM हिंदी

DGCA directs OEM to inspect fuel control switch in presence of its officers for Air India

DGCA directs OEM to inspect fuel control switch in presence of its officers for Air India

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday said that in the case of Air India Boeing 787-8 London Heathrow–Bengaluru flight being grounded in February this year, the DGCA has directed the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to inspect fuel control switch in presence of its officers for India.

On February 2, 2026, Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft VT-ANX, post operation of flight sector AIC-132 (London Heathrow (EGLL) – Bengaluru (VOBL), was grounded based upon an entry made in the Pilot Defect Report stating that the left Fuel Control Switch (FCS) slips from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” when pushed slightly and does not lock positively in its selected position.

Based on recommendations received from Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Air India carried out inspection and functional testing of the Fuel Control Switches (FCS) in accordance with OEM-prescribed procedures in presence of DGCA officers.

Upon review of the inspection results and evidence provided, OEM concluded that the Fuel Control Switch was mechanically functioning as designed and considered the unit serviceable.

“The DGCA India, as part of continued airworthiness of the involved Fuel Control Switch, has directed for their inspection at OEM facility in presence of DGCA officers,” according to a ministry statement.

In February, the ministry said that based on the Boeing recommended checks to establish the serviceability of the fuel control switch, Air India engineering observed that "both left and right switches were checked and found satisfactory, with the locking tooth fully seated and not slipping from RUN to CUTOFF”.

“When full force was applied parallel to the base plate, the switch remained secure. However, applying external force in an incorrect direction caused the switch to move easily from RUN to CUTOFF, due to the angular base plate allowing slip when pressed improperly with finger or thumb,” the earlier statement said.

After landing at Bengaluru, the crew reported the defect in the PDR. Air India referred the matter to Boeing for further guidance, after which the airline’s engineering department carried out the checks in the presence of DGCA officials.

—IANS

na/

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