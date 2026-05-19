'Big achievement': Maha Dy CM Shinde hails HM Shah after Bastar declared 'Maiost-free'

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde on Tuesday appreciated Union Home Minister Amit Shah's efforts towards eradication of Naxalism from the country after the latter claimed Chhattisgarh's Bastar as "Maoist-free".

Home Minister Shah declared that Naxalism has been completely eradicated from Bastar and the entire country well before the target date of March 31, 2026.

Speaking to IANS, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said: "I thank and congratulate Home Minister Amit Shah. He had announced that India would be freed from Naxalism, and today we saw that Bastar has become Maoist-free."

"India is also becoming free from Naxalism, and this is a big achievement," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde was optimistic that the places that have been completely freed from Naxalism will witness development and people will get employed.

"Roads will be made, healthcare and education will be improved. There will be a huge positive impact in people's lives," he asserted.

The Shiv Sena Chief added: "It is a big work done by the country's Union Home Minister (Amit Shah)."

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister also said that the state government has worked toward eradicating Naxalism from Gadchiroli district, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"It is a big achievement too," he added.

Deputy CM Shinde said: "Today all Indians are proud of Home Minister Amit Shah on the fulfillment of his pledge to free India from Naxalism."

Echoing similar view, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also welcomed the Maoist-free declaration.

"The country’s Home Minister Amit Shah is being appreciated across the nation for his announcement of a time-bound plan to eliminate Naxalism. He has fulfilled his promise, and the country is now free from Naxalism," he told IANS.

Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement while addressing a press conference after the 26th meeting of the Central Zonal Council at Jagdalpur in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, marking the first time this important regional platform was held there.

--IANS

cg/khz