NEET-PG 2026 exams held: Over 2.65 lakh candidates appear, re-exams at two centres on Sep 5

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) successfully conducted the NEET-PG 2026 examinations on Sunday, with more than 2.65 lakh candidates taking the entrance test across the country in a secure and seamless process.

The examinations were slated for 2.73 lakh candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union Territories. As per official estimates, a total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared in the examinations.

"The successful conduct of the examination across 1,111 centres in 339 cities reflects the extensive coordination among examination authorities, medical institutions, faculty, security agencies, technology teams and other stakeholders involved in the nationwide exercise," the examination body, buoyed over the smooth test, said in a statement.

The nationwide examinations were by and large seamless and smooth, barring a technical disruption in Jaipur, where it couldn’t be completed for 2,445 candidates, due to power supply issues.

The re-examination of the affected candidates will be conducted in Jaipur on September 5, in the second half.

Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates, the NBEMS said that steps have been taken to provide fair and equitable opportunity to all students and the affected ones will be provided with venue details and other examination-related instructions soon.

The NBEMS further said that the examinations were supported by real-time monitoring and adequate security measures. A total of 2,527 faculty members were appointed as Independent Appraisers to oversee the conduct of the examination. In addition, more than 700 senior faculty members, including Deans, Directors, Medical Superintendents, and senior professors, were deployed as Flying Squad members.

To strengthen coordination and monitoring, 16 NBEMS Regional Command Centres were made operational across the country.

The examination centres were also placed under live CCTV surveillance, which was continuously monitored from the NBEMS Command Centre at its Headquarters in Dwarka. A dedicated team of 190 personnel from NBEMS and TCS was deployed for real-time surveillance and monitoring.

The NBEMS, in its statement, also appreciated the cooperation, patience, and trust of the candidates while acknowledging the efforts of personnel and institutions associated with the conduct of NEET-PG 2026.

--IANS

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