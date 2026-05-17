NEET paper leak probe reaches Maharashtra’s Nanded as CBI conducts marathon raids, interrogation

Nanded (Maharashtra), May 17 (IANS) The probe into the NEET paper leak case has now expanded to Maharashtra’s Nanded district, as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team carried out surprise operations as part of its widening crackdown on the alleged examination scam.

Officials said the agency conducted an extensive search and verification exercise at the residence of the Kadam family for more than eight hours on Saturday. The family is under suspicion for allegedly purchasing the leaked NEET examination paper for their daughter by paying Rs 5 lakh.

The CBI team reportedly reached Nanded directly after questioning a driver associated with a coaching institute in Latur on Friday, as investigators continue to trace the network believed to be involved in the paper leak conspiracy.

According to the officials, the CBI team raided the flat of Ashwini Bhaurao Kadam in the Vidyutnagar locality early on Saturday morning. During the prolonged operation, officials carefully scrutinised documents and other materials present at the residence.

Investigators suspect that the family allegedly arranged the leaked NEET paper for their daughter in exchange for a payment of Rs 5 lakh.

Sources claimed that while preparing for the examination in Nanded, the student had reportedly been scoring only between 100 and 120 marks in practice tests and assessments. However, during the actual NEET examination, her score allegedly rose sharply to around 560 marks, raising suspicion among investigators probing the paper leak racket.

In another major development connected to the case, a separate CBI team on Sunday reached the office linked to the accused Shubham Khairnar in Nanded and conducted a search operation as part of the ongoing investigation.

The investigating team also visited the Khairnar family’s residence in the Vidyut Nagar area and questioned several family members regarding their alleged links to the paper leak network.

Officials suspect that the family may have purchased the NEET examination paper by paying a substantial amount of money.

The fresh searches in Nanded come amid the CBI’s intensified nationwide investigation into the NEET paper leak case, which has triggered massive controversy after allegations surfaced that several questions from the examination paper had been circulated to candidates before the test.

Investigators are now examining financial transactions, coaching institute connections, and the role of intermediaries allegedly involved in facilitating the leak across multiple districts and states.

--IANS

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