May 17, 2026 10:47 AM हिंदी

Neena Gupta says 'Love you baby' as Masaba Gupta gets closer to her fitness goal

Neena Gupta says 'Love you baby' as Masaba Gupta gets closer to her fitness goal

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Ace designer Masaba Gupta is slowly but steadily moving closer to her post-pregnancy fitness goals.

In her journey spanning 19 months, Masaba has been able to regain a significant part of her pre-pregnancy strength and body composition.

As she revealed through her latest social media post that she has only 3 kgs left to lose to reach her target weight, her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, could not help but laud her daughter for her dedication and consistency.

Sharing glimpses from her fitness journey on social media, Masaba wrote on her official Insta handle, "Somewhere between my obsession for fitness & pure carbs - I have slowly come closer to my pre-pregnancy strength and body composition. 19 months in. 3kgs to go (sic)."

"Am I motivated every single morning like I used to be in the gym? No. But am I dedicated to being fit? HELL YES! And that back definition is what I was waiting for - closer to the goal," the designer went on to add.

Showering her daughter with love, Neena penned the comment, "Love you, baby".

Earlier, Masaba revealed that she is trying to balance her craving for a crispy puri with aamras and her wish to get rid of those last 4 kgs postpartum.

She had mentioned on the photo-sharing app, "Somewhere between attempting to lose the last 4 kgs postpartum and smashing a crispy puri with aamras. Everything in life is balance."

She even uploaded a mirror selfie, flaunting her toned physique in a black outfit.

However, we could also see some of her favourite food items in the post, such as dosa, burger, omelet, and chocolate.

For those who do not know, Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra back in January 2023, and they welcomed their first child, baby girl Matara, in 2024.

--IANS

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Neena Gupta says 'Love you baby' as Masaba Gupta gets closer to her fitness goal

Neena Gupta says 'Love you baby' as Masaba Gupta gets closer to her fitness goal