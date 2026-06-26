Neelam Kothari recalls competing with Govinda in ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’, says she prefers 80s-90s shooting era

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Neelam Kothari who was touted to be one of Bollywood's star actresses of the 80-90s era of Bollywood, looked back fondly at the shooting days of the 1980s and 1990s, saying she would still choose that era over the present despite the lack of comforts on set.

The actress also recalled how working with superstar Govinda, especially in songs, often felt like a fun and friendly competition, with the two constantly trying to outdo each other in dance steps.

Speaking in her YouTube vlog, Neelam shared that while the older era of Bollywood lacked facilities such as air-conditioning and vanity vans and other luxuries, it had a simplicity and beauty that she still misses.

“I mean, when I was filming, forget the AC, there was no vanity van. I used to get on set and I used to start sweating. I mean, whatever work I did in the makeup room, makeup for an hour, hair for an hour, it was a complete mess. But if you ask me, do I enjoy being on set now versus in the 80s and 90s, I would say, I would still choose the 80s and 90s because in that era, there was some simplicity and beauty about that era, which I love and I miss,” said Neelam in her vlog.

Recalling her on-screen chemistry with Govinda, Neelam said, “And when I worked with Govinda, especially in songs, it was like a competition. Who did the steps better? So I think when we danced together, that synchronization and our style it all worked. You all know, it’s my most hit song, ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’. It turned out to be such an iconic song. I can thank you all for making it such a big hit.”

Talking about the song ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’, it featured in the 1987 film ‘Khudgarz’, directed by Rakesh Roshan.

The peppy track, picturised on Govinda and Neelam, went on to become one of the most memorable dance numbers of its time and remains popular even today.

Talking about Neelam Kothari, for the uninitiated, the actress made her acting debut with the 1984 film ‘Jawaani’.

She went on to feature in several popular films through the 1980s and 1990s, including ‘Love 86’, ‘Ilzaam’, ‘Khudgarz’, ‘Hatya’, ‘Taaqatwar’, ‘Sindoor’, ‘Paap Ki Duniya’ and ‘Gharana’.

Her pairing with Govinda was such a superhit that fans reportedly believed they were dating.

–IANS

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