‘I haven’t had enough opportunities to show my talent’: Praveen Dubey determined to make IPL chance count

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) For spinner Praveen Dubey, being part of an Indian Premier League (IPL) squad has never been the same as getting a genuine run in the playing XI. After years of waiting, learning from some of the biggest names in Indian cricket and continuing to build his game in domestic competitions, the Punjab Kings leg-spinner believes he is ready to make the most of his next opportunity.

Dubey, who entered the IPL ecosystem with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2016 before moving to Delhi Capitals and now Punjab Kings (PBKS), admitted that he is yet to get enough chances to demonstrate his full potential at the highest level. Rather than allowing that frustration to weigh on him, the leg-spinner has chosen to focus on his development and remain prepared for the moment his opportunity arrives.

“Until now, I haven't had enough opportunities to play and show my talent or performance. So, I have started my process in the domestic and local leagues. And I am ready for any chance I get,” Praveen told IANS in an exclusive interview.

The wait is not unfamiliar for Dubey. His first IPL season with RCB was largely a learning experience, as the youngster spent time with senior players and tried to understand what was required to perform at the highest level. “So, my first year was a very good learning experience for me. I was selected for the IPL for the first time,” he added.

Among the senior figures he interacted with was Virat Kohli, with Dubey using those conversations to work on the mental side of his game while waiting for his opportunity. “At that time, I had Virat with me. I used to talk to him about how I could improve my mindset. And in between, I used to think that whenever I get a chance to play, I should do well,” Dubey stated.

After spending two years around the RCB setup without getting a consistent opportunity, Dubey moved to DC. His chance eventually came soon after joining the franchise, and he was able to carry the confidence of his domestic performances into the IPL.

“When I didn't get a chance to play for a year or two, then I went to DC. I got a chance to play there only after two matches. So, I was with the players for 2 years during my time at RCB. And I was trying to do what I did in my domestic career. And after playing, it turned out very well. And then I played in the 2020 finals. So, that experience was very good,” he mentioned.

At Punjab Kings, Dubey has another opportunity to learn from an established leg-spinner, with Yuzvendra Chahal now part of the same bowling group. The relationship between the two goes back to their RCB days, giving Dubey an experienced teammate with whom he can discuss the finer details of T20 bowling.

“I was with Yuzi in RCB as well. We used to talk a lot. And obviously, it feels good to bowl with him. And you get to learn a lot, too. He has played so many matches. He is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL,” he opined.

While Chahal's presence provides a valuable learning opportunity, Dubey also believes the two could potentially operate together if conditions favour spin, as he stated, “But at the same time, I thought that if the ground conditions are such that the spinners get more help, then maybe we can play together as well.”

Their conversations also extend to specific match-ups and game situations, with Dubey saying Chahal's experience has proved useful during practice sessions, as he added, “But in practice, whenever we bowl together, we talk a lot. And he keeps telling me how to bowl to which batsman, what to do in which situation. So, it's very helpful to bowl with him.”

While waiting for his next IPL opportunity, Dubey has continued to refine his bowling philosophy. The leg-spinner believes that looking for wickets rather than simply trying to contain runs gives him a better chance of creating pressure.

“I feel that most of the time, the bowling that I am doing right now, I am only looking to take wickets. If I am going to save a lot, then that is a negative thing. And there are runs as well. Recently, I have also played in the Maharaja Trophy. So, my main focus was to go for the wicket. And that thing was helping me as well,” Dubey said.

For Dubey, the idea is to make aggressive batters uncomfortable and force them into taking risks.

“After going for a wicket, the batsmen automatically go into defensive mode, and we can attack more. And it depends on which batsman- right-handed batsman or left-handed batsman- I have for which wicket-taking ball. So, I bowl according to that. I feel that if I bowl my best ball to the most attacking batsmen and don't give them boundaries easily, they will try something extra, which will increase my chances of getting a wicket,” he noted.

That attacking mindset also means accepting that boundaries will come. Dubey believes the key is not to let one expensive delivery change his approach.

“T20 is such a game that even good balls have boundaries. And nowadays, as you can see in cricket, T20 is being played so easily. So, my mindset is to focus on my strengths. I will try to bowl my best ball. If there are boundaries or anything, then I don't have a problem. But if I get a mark on a good ball, then I don't have a problem. I will focus on that only,” he expressed.

Dubey's preparations have not been limited to bowling. His recent stint in the Maharaja Trophy also saw him put considerable emphasis on his batting, with the aim of making himself a more useful all-round option.

“Recently, I played the Maharaja Trophy, and I have also worked a lot on batting. So, I do bowl, but I have also won a lot of matches. So, as an all-rounder, I can play in the team. I will also contribute in bowling and 100% in batting.”

That additional dimension could become important for Dubey as he looks to make himself harder to leave out when an opportunity comes his way.

Despite his years in and around the IPL, Dubey said he has learned not to allow periods on the bench to become a source of overwhelming pressure. Instead, he turns to senior players and coaches for perspective. “When I feel I am not getting a chance, I talk to the senior players or coaches, and they tell me it happens to all the players. You have to wait for your chance.”

That advice has shaped his approach to the latest phase of his IPL journey. “So, I am doing the same thing. I am focusing on the process and waiting for my chance. Whenever I get a chance, I will do my best for the team and win,” Dubey concluded.

--IANS

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