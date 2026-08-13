Centre releases Rs 340 crore for Rajasthan, Rs 265 crore for Telangana to boost agriculture

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday approved an allocation of Rs 340.59 crore for Rajasthan and Rs 265.12 crore for Telangana under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PMRKVY) and the Krishonnati Yojana.

The financial approvals were issued during a virtual meeting held by Chouhan from Bhopal with Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena and Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra and senior officials from the Union Government participated in the meeting, along with senior agriculture officials from both states.

The approvals were issued following a review of the annual action plans cleared during the Project Approval Committee meetings of the two states, utilisation of the first mother sanction and expenditure progress achieved so far.

Chouhan appreciated Telangana’s new model for Farmer ID and fertiliser distribution and congratulated the state’s Agriculture Minister for the initiative. He said the model would help deliver services to farmers in a more transparent and effective manner.

The Union Agriculture Minister also noted that Telangana’s expenditure under the Oilseeds and Pulses Missions is behind schedule. He emphasised the need for regular monitoring of expenditure and implementation progress under these missions by the state.

For Rajasthan, Chouhan called for special attention to the Kisan Credit Card situation to ensure that farmers receive timely and hassle-free access to credit support.

Chouhan said the financial approvals are aimed at ensuring the timely and effective implementation of agricultural schemes in the states. He said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is working in close coordination with states to strengthen resources, technical assistance and monitoring in the interest of farmers.

The financial allocations are expected to accelerate activities related to agricultural infrastructure, productivity enhancement, input support and farmer welfare in both states. Chouhan expressed confidence that the releases would speed up the implementation of schemes at the state level and ensure that their benefits reach farmers in a more effective manner.

--IANS

sps/na