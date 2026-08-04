NDA to hold 'Mangal Milan' today to finalise strategy for last leg of Monsoon Session

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The NDA Parliamentary Party will hold its ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting on Tuesday at the Parliament Library Building (PLB) to chalk out the ruling alliance’s floor strategy for the remaining 10 days of the Monsoon Session.

A note, circulated among all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by the office of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Parliament, said, “All Hon'ble NDA Members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the programme and be present at the venue well in time.”

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday in the G.M.C. Balayogi Auditorium, said the Office Secretary of the BJP in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, along with other NDA MPs, are expected to attend the meeting.

The ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting is virtually the rebranded weekly NDA parliamentary party strategy session held to foster constructive debate and seamless alliance alignment.

Apart from facilitating daily floor management and cross-party consensus during Parliament sessions, the ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting also serves as a medium to promote coordination with NDA constituents.

The meeting promotes the participation of NDA MPs in debates and the distribution of speaking roles among key allies, including the Shiv Sena, LJP, TDP, JD(U), and other regional parties.

The previous ‘Mangal Milan’ held on July 28 marked the debut of NCPI MPs Kakoli Ghosh, Shatabdi Roy, and Saayoni Ghosh, who were earlier with the Trinamool Congress, at the meeting along with other NDA constituents.

Many of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MPs, who attended the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting 'Mangal Milan' for the first time, had praised the "organised system" of the ruling alliance.

Speaking to IANS after the meeting, NCPI MP Satabdi Roy had said: "Today, since we attended the meeting for the first time, we were provided recognition. The system we saw, this organised approach, we haven't seen like this before.

--IANS

rs/