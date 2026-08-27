August 27, 2026 5:39 PM हिंदी

NCW forms 5-member team to probe 'cash-for-bride' practice in Mewat

NCW forms 5-member team to probe 'cash-for-bride' practice in Mewat

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The NCW constituted a five-member fact-finding team to examine the reported evil practice of 'buying and selling of brides' in the Mewat region, particularly in Nuh district of Haryana, an official said on Thursday.

Highlighting concerns over alleged trafficking and exploitation of brides, National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, “A woman cannot be bought, sold or treated as a commodity in the name of marriage. Marriage is a relationship of dignity and equality, not a transaction.”

She said the five-member team will be headed by former Director General, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and retired IPS officer P.M. Nair.

The fact-finding team has been asked to submit its report to the Commission within 10 working days of its constitution, along with recommendations to prevent the recurrence of such practices and strengthen safeguards for women affected by them.

An NCW statement said that locally referred to as ‘Paro’ or ‘Molki’, it is a practice in which women, often from economically vulnerable communities in other states, are brought through intermediaries and married to men in the region, allegedly involving monetary transactions with brokers or the woman’s family.

The Commission has taken cognisance of reports alleging that women are brought to the region and married off in exchange for money. The inquiry is aimed at establishing facts and identifying systemic gaps that may allow the exploitation of women to continue.

In some reported cases, women are allegedly resold and subjected to repeated abuse and exploitation, raising serious concerns over inter-state trafficking and violations of their rights, dignity and safety, said the statement.

Other members of the fact-finding team are B.K. Sinha, IPS (Retd.), former Director General of Police, Haryana; Seema Singh, Associate Professor, Delhi University; Tripti Bhoir, filmmaker and actor; and Manmohan Verma, Law Officer, NCW.

The fact-finding team will examine the prevalence, nature and functioning of the ‘Paro/Molki’ practice, including the role of intermediaries and possible trafficking networks operating across state borders, said the NCW statement.

It will also look into concerns relating to legal identity, inheritance and other entitlements of women, violence and exploitation, child marriage, social stigma and access to justice and State services, it said.

The panel will undertake an on-the-spot inquiry in Nuh/Mewat and other locations, as considered necessary, and interact with survivors, local residents, police and civil administration officials, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

Rahatkar said the concerns surrounding ‘Paro’ or ‘Molki’ marriages are serious and require a fact-based examination.

She said, “The NCW will ensure that the voices, rights and dignity of women affected by this practice are not overlooked. If trafficking, exploitation or systemic failures are found, the Commission will recommend firm and effective measures to prevent their recurrence.”

--IANS

rch/dpb

LATEST NEWS

'Man-made and natural disaster': River man Megh Ale on Nepal flash floods

Nepal floods: Trishuli river system ravaged, over 300 tourists affected

PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan, attend SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan (File image)

PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan, attend SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan

'Pleased to see so many attend PM's Khelo India Samvaad': Kiren Rijiju on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address at the Khelo India Samvaad

'Pleased to see so many attend PM's Khelo India Samvaad': Rijiju

Akhilendra Mishra shares Team ‘Lagaan’ picture from Mumbai outing at CST station

Akhilendra Mishra shares Team ‘Lagaan’ picture from Mumbai outing at CST station

Karisma Kapoor recalls Kareena Kapoor’s no-makeup look in Asoka, says she set a new trend

Karisma Kapoor recalls Kareena Kapoor’s no-makeup look in Asoka, says she set a new trend

Sonal Dinusha's marathon unbeaten 133 helps Sri Lanka seal hard-fought draw against India in the second Test of the series t the SSC Ground in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd Test: Dinusha’s marathon unbeaten 133 helps SL seal hard-fought draw against India

Jeremy Allen White teams up with whistleblower to blow cover on Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook in new ‘The Social Reckoning’ trailer (Photo: Jeremy Allen White/Instagram)

Jeremy Allen White teams up with whistleblower to blow cover on Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook in new ‘The Social Reckoning’ trailer

Yastika Bhatia to lead India ‘A’ in one-day and multi-day games against Australia ‘A’, Anushka Sharma named T20 skipper. Photo credit: IANS

Yastika to lead India ‘A’ in one-day and multi-day games against Australia ‘A’, Anushka named T20 skipper

Time to recalibrate Bangladesh-India ties based on equality and mutual interest (File image)

Time to recalibrate Bangladesh-India ties based on equality and mutual interest

India’s 2‑wheeler retail growth touches nearly 20 pc in Aug

India’s 2‑wheeler retail growth touches nearly 20 pc in Aug