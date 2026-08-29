Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals the character closest to his heart, and why it is special

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be next seen in ‘Tumbbad 2’, has spoken about living through failure, and coming out stronger on the other side.

The actor recently said that of all the characters he has portrayed, the one in the anthology ‘Bombay Talkies’ is his favourite, and deeply personal to him.

Speaking about his favourite character, Nawazuddin revealed how deeply he relates to the role, particularly because of the similarities between the character’s journey and his own years of struggle and failure as an actor.

He said, “Of all the characters I have played in my career so far, my favourite is the one from Bombay Talkies. I relate to that character deeply because, just like him, I struggled for 10–15 years”.

His connection with the character offers a glimpse into the experiences that have shaped his craft over the years. Rather than simply portraying failure, Nawazuddin was able to draw from his own journey, allowing his personal experiences to naturally inform his performance. His honesty about the years of struggle also reflects the grounded approach that has become an integral part of his acting.

“There are many similarities between his journey and mine. I understand failure very well. I know what it feels like to fail, and that's one of the reasons I connect with that character so strongly. While playing the role, I felt I didn't need to put in much effort because I had already experienced those failures in my own life as an actor”, he added.

Nawaz is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished and legendary actors of his generation, and has consistently delivered performances that have left a lasting impact on audiences and critics alike.

--IANS

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