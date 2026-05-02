Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on four-day visit to Myanmar to boost maritime cooperation

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Chief of the Naval Staff, Dinesh K Tripathi, is on a four-day official visit to Myanmar from May 2 (Saturday) to May 5, aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and defence ties.

During the visit, the Navy Chief will hold bilateral discussions with senior Myanmar leadership, including General Ye Win Oo, Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, General U Htun Aung, Defence Minister of Myanmar, and Admiral Htein Win, Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Navy, according to an official statement.

These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two navies.

The visit includes engagements at key Myanmar Navy establishments such as the Central Naval Command, Naval Training Command and No. 1 Fleet. Admiral Tripathi will also lay a wreath at the Myanmar Armed Forces Fallen Heroes’ War Memorial. These engagements will cover a wide range of defence cooperation issues, with a particular focus on maritime security, capacity building, capability enhancement, and training.

The Indian Navy regularly engages with the Myanmar Navy through Defence Cooperation Meetings, Staff Talks, training exchanges, and operational interactions. These include the India-Myanmar Naval Exercise (IMNEX), Indo-Myanmar Coordinated Patrol (IMCOR), port visits, and hydrographic surveys.

Myanmar has also participated in several key initiatives hosted by India, including the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, MILAN, International Fleet Review, Goa Maritime Conclave, IOS SAGAR, and the Admiral’s Cup, reflecting the depth of maritime cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Navy spokesperson said: “Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, is on an official visit to Myanmar from 02 - 05 May 26. The visit aims to further strengthen the robust and growing maritime engagements between the Indian Navy and the Myanmar Navy. Engagements with senior leadership of Myanmar will focus on reviewing ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation, enhancing operational-level linkages, and exploring new avenues for collaboration between the two navies.”

“The visit reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships and collaborative engagement in the #IndianOceanRegion, with focus on enhancing Naval Cooperation, bolstering Maritime Security, and promoting mutual growth and regional stability,” the post added.

The visit underscores the longstanding India-Myanmar relationship, anchored in mutual trust and a shared commitment to maritime security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

--IANS

rs/uk